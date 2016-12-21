DP World increases Stake in Pusan New...

DP World increases Stake in Pusan Newport

Read more: Marine News

DP World has acquired an additional 23.94% stake in Pusan Newport Company Limited in South Korea from Samsung Corporation & Subsidiaries. This increases DP World's holding in PNC to 66.03%, and the terms of the transaction are undisclosed.

