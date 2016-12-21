Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
** Amaya Inc's founder David Baazov said he had ended talks to buy the Canadian online gambling company because some shareholders were demanding a higher premium. ** Chinese smartphone maker Huawei is negotiating the acquisition of Israeli startup HexaTier, whose technology secures databases in the cloud, industry sources in the two countries said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260...
|57 min
|tomin cali
|5
|Senate Democrats press Trump's wealthy picks fo...
|1 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Trump voters are thrilled with his Cabinet pick...
|3 hr
|spocko
|74
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|5 hr
|bldg seven
|23
|Energy expert Dr. Daniel Fine talks about the f...
|Dec 19
|Robert Johnson
|1
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Essential Politics: Donald Trump's picks, Jerry...
|Dec 15
|Le Jimbo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC