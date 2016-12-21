Cyprus picks Eni, Total and Exxon for offshore exploration blocks
Dec 21 Cyprus said on Wednesday it had picked Eni, Total and ExxonMobil for three oil and gas exploration licences in the Mediterranean close to where Eni made the biggest gas find in the past decade. The Cypriot government awarded Eni and Total a joint exploration block, while Eni also won another on its own and a third went to ExxonMobil in partnership with Qatar Petroleum, the energy ministry said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260...
|1 hr
|tomin cali
|5
|Senate Democrats press Trump's wealthy picks fo...
|1 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Trump voters are thrilled with his Cabinet pick...
|3 hr
|spocko
|74
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|5 hr
|bldg seven
|23
|Energy expert Dr. Daniel Fine talks about the f...
|Dec 19
|Robert Johnson
|1
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Essential Politics: Donald Trump's picks, Jerry...
|Dec 15
|Le Jimbo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC