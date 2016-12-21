Cyprus picks Eni, Total and Exxon for offshore exploration blocks

Dec 21 Cyprus said on Wednesday it had picked Eni, Total and ExxonMobil for three oil and gas exploration licences in the Mediterranean close to where Eni made the biggest gas find in the past decade. The Cypriot government awarded Eni and Total a joint exploration block, while Eni also won another on its own and a third went to ExxonMobil in partnership with Qatar Petroleum, the energy ministry said.

