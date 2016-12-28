Continue reading Trump a good for usa coal-fired power generators, says CEO of Houston-based Dynegy

U.S. power generator Dynegy Inc. sees coal regaining some market share as President-elect Donald Trump promises to put more miners back to work. "Certainly more coal is good for us" and helps make coal-fired plants more profitable when natural gas and electricity prices rise, Robert Flexon, CEO of Houston-based Dynegy, said in a Bloomberg Television interview with Alix Steel on Wednesday.

