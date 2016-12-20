Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences
Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following upcoming conferences. A webcast of the presentations, if available, as well as the slide books used, can be accessed on the Carrizo website at http://www.carrizo.com under the "Investor Relations" section.
