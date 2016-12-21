Cabot Oil & Gas sets new gas agreement for Atlantic Sunrise
Cabot Oil & Gas has a new definitive gas sale and purchase agreement tied to Williams Partners' Atlantic Sunrise project. The company says that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued a final Environmental Impact Statement on Atlantic Sunrise, paving the way for an early 2017 final decision .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|19 hr
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|30
|Scow: Jerry Brown's fight isn't against Trump, ...
|Thu
|Solarman
|1
|Four Cabinet nominations that could blow up in ...
|Dec 26
|USA Today
|1
|Senate Democrats press Trump's wealthy picks fo...
|Dec 23
|coyote505
|5
|Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260...
|Dec 23
|krushy3831
|6
|Trump voters are thrilled with his Cabinet pick...
|Dec 22
|spocko
|74
|Energy expert Dr. Daniel Fine talks about the f...
|Dec 19
|Robert Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC