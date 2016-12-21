Basic Energy Services emerges from Ch...

Basic Energy Services emerges from Chapter 11

The oil field services company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Wilmington, Del., in October after saying it had reached a deal with creditors on a prepackaged reorganization to reduce its debt. The company announced it was exiting bankruptcy court on Dec. 23. With its prepackaged plan, Basic divided among several investors over $800 million of unsecured debt, including accrued interest, in the restructuring.

