Basic Energy Services emerges from Chapter 11

The oil field services company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Wilmington, Del., in October after saying it had reached a deal with creditors on a prepackaged reorganization to reduce its debt. The company announced it was exiting bankruptcy court on Dec. 23. With its prepackaged plan, Basic divided among several investors over $800 million of unsecured debt, including accrued interest, in the restructuring.

