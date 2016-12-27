Atwood Oceanics Inc. (ATW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group
's stock had its "hold" rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Group in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00.
