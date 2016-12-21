Asia-Pacific IPO market to rebound from weak 2016 on China financial deals

Dec 30 Share sales in Asia ex-Japan are set to rebound in 2017 from three-year lows this year, driven by listings of financial firms in Greater China, including the world's biggest fintech IPO, and a further revival of offerings in India, bankers and investors said. An up to $5 billion listing from China's largest peer-to-peer lender Lufax and potential IPOs from e-commerce giant Alibaba's online finance arm and Sinopec Marketing in Hong Kong are expected to help reverse this year's 22.5 percent slide in Asia-Pacific equity capital markets deals.

