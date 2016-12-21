Argentine province to auction six Vaca Muerta oil, gas blocks -media
Dec 24 Gas y Petroleo del Neuquen SA , the oil and gas company owned by Argentina's Neuquen province, plans to auction exploration rights to six blocks in the Vaca Muerta shale play, local media reported on Saturday. Company representatives will travel to Dallas in January to drum up interest from U.S. independent exploration and production companies for the auction, GyP President Alberto Saggese told Argentine newspaper Rio Negro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate Democrats press Trump's wealthy picks fo...
|Dec 23
|coyote505
|5
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Dec 23
|Nipz8146
|24
|Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260...
|Dec 23
|krushy3831
|6
|Trump voters are thrilled with his Cabinet pick...
|Dec 22
|spocko
|74
|Energy expert Dr. Daniel Fine talks about the f...
|Dec 19
|Robert Johnson
|1
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Essential Politics: Donald Trump's picks, Jerry...
|Dec 15
|Le Jimbo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC