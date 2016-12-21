AmeriGas Partners Announces Tender Offer Results and Closing of $700 Million Senior Note Offering
As a result of the oversubscription of the Tender Offer, AmeriGas Partners has accepted for purchase tendered Notes on a prorated basis in the manner described in AmeriGas Partners' Offer to Purchase dated December 13, 2016. The following table sets forth the outstanding principal amount of Notes, the principal amount that had been tendered and not withdrawn as of the Early Participation Date, the principal amount accepted for purchase and the approximate proration factor: Total consideration of $1,057.50 for each $1,000 principal amount of Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest, is expected to be paid today, December 28, 2016 to the holders of Notes tendered and accepted for purchase .
