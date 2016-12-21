A summary of Ohio Gov. John Kasich's legislative vetoes

Ohio Gov. John Kasich issued a series of vetoes Tuesday, including one to a bill that would have made compliance with the state's renewable energy mandates optional for the next three years. Barring a legislative override, the Republican governor's action on the energy measure will resume benchmarks established in 2008 that were gradually increasing electric utilities' use of alternative energy sources such as wind and solar power.

