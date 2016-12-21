A summary of Ohio Gov. John Kasich's legislative vetoes
Ohio Gov. John Kasich issued a series of vetoes Tuesday, including one to a bill that would have made compliance with the state's renewable energy mandates optional for the next three years. Barring a legislative override, the Republican governor's action on the energy measure will resume benchmarks established in 2008 that were gradually increasing electric utilities' use of alternative energy sources such as wind and solar power.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Mon
|TRUMP A PUPPET
|26
|Four Cabinet nominations that could blow up in ...
|Mon
|USA Today
|1
|Senate Democrats press Trump's wealthy picks fo...
|Dec 23
|coyote505
|5
|Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260...
|Dec 23
|krushy3831
|6
|Trump voters are thrilled with his Cabinet pick...
|Dec 22
|spocko
|74
|Energy expert Dr. Daniel Fine talks about the f...
|Dec 19
|Robert Johnson
|1
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC