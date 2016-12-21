$264M tax break for Ohio drillers awa...

$264M tax break for Ohio drillers awaits governor's action

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

Ohio's oil-and-gas industry would get a retroactive tax benefit that will cost state and local governments a combined $264 million under a bill passed during the Legislature's lame-duck session. The Columbus Dispatch reports the expanded sales-tax exemption on drillers' tangible personal property was contained in a multi-faceted bill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oil & Gas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senate Democrats press Trump's wealthy picks fo... Fri coyote505 5
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... Fri Nipz8146 24
News Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260... Fri krushy3831 6
News Trump voters are thrilled with his Cabinet pick... Dec 22 spocko 74
Energy expert Dr. Daniel Fine talks about the f... Dec 19 Robert Johnson 1
News RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till... Dec 16 Le Jimbo 4
News Essential Politics: Donald Trump's picks, Jerry... Dec 15 Le Jimbo 5
See all Oil & Gas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oil & Gas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Ebola
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,258 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,903

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC