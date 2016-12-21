$264M tax break for Ohio drillers awaits governor's action
Ohio's oil-and-gas industry would get a retroactive tax benefit that will cost state and local governments a combined $264 million under a bill passed during the Legislature's lame-duck session. The Columbus Dispatch reports the expanded sales-tax exemption on drillers' tangible personal property was contained in a multi-faceted bill.
