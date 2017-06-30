XILS-lab releases PolyM with Intro Offer

PolyM is available to purchase as a USB eLicenser or iLok protected plug-in for an introductory promotional price of a 99.00 EUR until August 31, 2017, rising to an MSRP of a 149.00 EUR thereafter, from www.xils-lab.com PolyM can be downloaded as a multi-format , 32- and 64-bit virtual soft synth plug-in for Mac and Windows from: xils-lab.com/products/polym-p-160/download

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVR News.