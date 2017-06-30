Vivendi Completes $3 Billion Purchase...

Vivendi Completes $3 Billion Purchase of Bollore Group Stake in Havas

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

Vivendi SA said Monday that is has acquired the near 60% stake in advertising group Havas SA for around a 2.36 billion and will move to buy the entire company before the end of the year. French billionaire Vincent Bollore said in May that he would buy his family's stake in the advertising group, controlled by Group Bollore and run by his son, Yannick, for a 9.25 per shares in order to expand his media empire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Investigation of Trump's charity wins Pulitzer ... Jun '17 yidfellas v USA 2
News News of the Weird 5.3.17 May '17 Tea Bag Residue C... 2
News The next Fox News target: Who should be fired a... Apr '17 USA Today 1
News Bringing down Bill O'Reilly: The final days of ... Apr '17 Looking to future 2
News Lambs Be On Alert: Mariah Carey Is Dropping New... Apr '17 eyes always pop out 1
News Dad of missing Tennessee teen who was allegedly... Mar '17 Execute sex offen... 2
News Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil... Mar '17 USA Today 1
See all Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,652 • Total comments across all topics: 282,212,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC