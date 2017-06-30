Vivendi Completes $3 Billion Purchase of Bollore Group Stake in Havas

Vivendi SA said Monday that is has acquired the near 60% stake in advertising group Havas SA for around a 2.36 billion and will move to buy the entire company before the end of the year. French billionaire Vincent Bollore said in May that he would buy his family's stake in the advertising group, controlled by Group Bollore and run by his son, Yannick, for a 9.25 per shares in order to expand his media empire.

