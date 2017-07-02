Summer Youth Musical returns for 15th season with - Fiddler on the Roof'
Cast members Anna Bahn, Madeleine Nelson and Socorra Carrillo are among the students who will perform in "Fiddler on the Roof" at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts this weekend. Tradition, talent and Tevye will come together this weekend for three showings of one of the most famous musicals in American history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Investigation of Trump's charity wins Pulitzer ...
|Jun '17
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|News of the Weird 5.3.17
|May '17
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|2
|The next Fox News target: Who should be fired a...
|Apr '17
|USA Today
|1
|Bringing down Bill O'Reilly: The final days of ...
|Apr '17
|Looking to future
|2
|Lambs Be On Alert: Mariah Carey Is Dropping New...
|Apr '17
|eyes always pop out
|1
|Dad of missing Tennessee teen who was allegedly...
|Mar '17
|Execute sex offen...
|2
|Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil...
|Mar '17
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC