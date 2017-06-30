Special counselor adds former Preet B...

Special counselor adds former Preet Bharara prosecutor to Russia probe: Reports

Special counselor Robert Mueller added a top New York prosecutor to his team investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election who also happened to be an official who worked for fired U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara. Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Goldstein of the Southern District of New York has been selected to join the probe, according to multiple reports late Friday.

