Secret Service stops man who tried to meet Ivanka Trump armed with throwing knives
A man reportedly tried getting into Trump Tower in New York to see first daughter Ivanka Trump on Thursday but was stopped by Secret Service agents who found he was wearing a bulletproof vest and throwing knives. Police said the man was wearing ballistic gear under his shirt when he arrived at the tower, The New York Daily News reported Thursday.
