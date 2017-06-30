Secret Service stops man who tried to...

Secret Service stops man who tried to meet Ivanka Trump armed with throwing knives

Read more: The Hill

A man reportedly tried getting into Trump Tower in New York to see first daughter Ivanka Trump on Thursday but was stopped by Secret Service agents who found he was wearing a bulletproof vest and throwing knives. Police said the man was wearing ballistic gear under his shirt when he arrived at the tower, The New York Daily News reported Thursday.

Chicago, IL

