NYC officer shot to death inside command post; gunman killed

The New York Police Department suffered the loss of an officer ambushed inside a mobile command post. NEW YORK - A New York City police officer was shot to death early Wednesday, ambushed inside a mobile command post by an ex-convict who had ranted online about his treatment in prison and about officers getting away with killing people, authorities said.

