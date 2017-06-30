NBC's Richard Engel steps out with th...

NBC's Richard Engel steps out with themed series

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

In this May 31, 2015 file photo, NBC News foreign correspondent Richard Engel attends the 74th Annual Peabody Awards in New York. Engel is borrowing Rachel Maddow's MSNBC time slot Friday nights over the next month for "On Assignment," a series that sets aside constant cable news chatter for deeply reported stories about world affairs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Investigation of Trump's charity wins Pulitzer ... Jun '17 yidfellas v USA 2
News News of the Weird 5.3.17 May '17 Tea Bag Residue C... 2
News The next Fox News target: Who should be fired a... Apr '17 USA Today 1
News Bringing down Bill O'Reilly: The final days of ... Apr '17 Looking to future 2
News Lambs Be On Alert: Mariah Carey Is Dropping New... Apr '17 eyes always pop out 1
News Dad of missing Tennessee teen who was allegedly... Mar '17 Execute sex offen... 2
News Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil... Mar '17 USA Today 1
See all Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,588 • Total comments across all topics: 282,296,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC