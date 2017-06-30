NBC's Richard Engel steps out with themed series
In this May 31, 2015 file photo, NBC News foreign correspondent Richard Engel attends the 74th Annual Peabody Awards in New York. Engel is borrowing Rachel Maddow's MSNBC time slot Friday nights over the next month for "On Assignment," a series that sets aside constant cable news chatter for deeply reported stories about world affairs.
