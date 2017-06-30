Music News Young Thug donates New York show proceeds to Planned Parenthood
JULY 10: Young Thug performs onstage during Day 3 of Wireless Festival 2016 at Finsbury Park on July 10, 2016 in London, England. Credit: Getty Young Thug has revealed that proceeds from last night's New York concert will be donated to Planned Parenthood.
