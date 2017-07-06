Music giant Jimmy Iovine in a Defianta alliance with Dr. Dre
"The Defiant Ones," a new HBO docuseries about two giants in the entertainment world, takes its title from a 1958 film classic about two prison escapees, one black and one white, who are shackled together as they make a break for freedom. Airing Sunday through Wednesday at 9 p.m. EDT, the docuseries tracks the lives of Dr. Dre, whose upbringing in Compton, California, inspired him to become a pioneer of gangsta rap, and Jimmy Iovine, a working-class kid from Brooklyn, New York, who made his bones as a record producer working with John Lennon, Patti Smith and Bruce Springsteen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Investigation of Trump's charity wins Pulitzer ...
|Jun '17
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|News of the Weird 5.3.17
|May '17
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|2
|The next Fox News target: Who should be fired a...
|Apr '17
|USA Today
|1
|Bringing down Bill O'Reilly: The final days of ...
|Apr '17
|Looking to future
|2
|Lambs Be On Alert: Mariah Carey Is Dropping New...
|Apr '17
|eyes always pop out
|1
|Dad of missing Tennessee teen who was allegedly...
|Mar '17
|Execute sex offen...
|2
|Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil...
|Mar '17
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC