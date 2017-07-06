Music giant Jimmy Iovine in a Defianta alliance with Dr. Dre

"The Defiant Ones," a new HBO docuseries about two giants in the entertainment world, takes its title from a 1958 film classic about two prison escapees, one black and one white, who are shackled together as they make a break for freedom. Airing Sunday through Wednesday at 9 p.m. EDT, the docuseries tracks the lives of Dr. Dre, whose upbringing in Compton, California, inspired him to become a pioneer of gangsta rap, and Jimmy Iovine, a working-class kid from Brooklyn, New York, who made his bones as a record producer working with John Lennon, Patti Smith and Bruce Springsteen.

