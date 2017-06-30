Kim vows North Korea's nukes are not ...

Kim vows North Korea's nukes are not on negotiation table

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

People react as they watch the news that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed the order to carry out the test-fire of intercontinental ballistic rocket near the Pyongyang railway station in Pyongyang, North Korea, Tuesday, Ju... . A North Korean soldier guards the border near the Chinese border town of Dandong, northeastern Liaoning province of China Wednesday, July 5, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Investigation of Trump's charity wins Pulitzer ... Jun '17 yidfellas v USA 2
News News of the Weird 5.3.17 May '17 Tea Bag Residue C... 2
News The next Fox News target: Who should be fired a... Apr '17 USA Today 1
News Bringing down Bill O'Reilly: The final days of ... Apr '17 Looking to future 2
News Lambs Be On Alert: Mariah Carey Is Dropping New... Apr '17 eyes always pop out 1
News Dad of missing Tennessee teen who was allegedly... Mar '17 Execute sex offen... 2
News Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil... Mar '17 USA Today 1
See all Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,330 • Total comments across all topics: 282,259,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC