Katy Perry Announces Dance Contest for "Swish Swish" Music Video

Katy Perry is on the hunt for fresh talent to feature in her "Swish Swish" music video and has announced a new contest to find it. Perry has teamed with DanceOn to launch the #SwishSwishChallenge, asking dancers to post a video showing their best choreography to the Nicki Minaj-featuring Witness single via YouTube, Instagram or Musical.ly with the tags #SwishSwishChallenge and @DanceOn @KatyPerry.

