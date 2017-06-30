Ex-doctor sought to extract revenge on former colleagues
A doctor disguised as one who would save lives came to the New York hospital that had spurned him only to try to destroy them instead, replacing his stethoscope and scalpel with an automatic weapon, authorities say. In an instant, Dr. Henry Bello triggered a Code Silver at Bronx Lebanon Hospital , sending his one-time colleagues diving for cover on the hospital's two top floors while he repeatedly pulled his trigger, killing a doctor who had the misfortune of covering someone else's shift as a favor and injuring six others, including a patient.
