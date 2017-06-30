Ex-doctor sought to extract revenge o...

Ex-doctor sought to extract revenge on former colleagues

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Connecticut Post

A doctor disguised as one who would save lives came to the New York hospital that had spurned him only to try to destroy them instead, replacing his stethoscope and scalpel with an automatic weapon, authorities say. In an instant, Dr. Henry Bello triggered a Code Silver at Bronx Lebanon Hospital , sending his one-time colleagues diving for cover on the hospital's two top floors while he repeatedly pulled his trigger, killing a doctor who had the misfortune of covering someone else's shift as a favor and injuring six others, including a patient.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Investigation of Trump's charity wins Pulitzer ... Jun '17 yidfellas v USA 2
News News of the Weird 5.3.17 May '17 Tea Bag Residue C... 2
News The next Fox News target: Who should be fired a... Apr '17 USA Today 1
News Bringing down Bill O'Reilly: The final days of ... Apr '17 Looking to future 2
News Lambs Be On Alert: Mariah Carey Is Dropping New... Apr '17 eyes always pop out 1
News Dad of missing Tennessee teen who was allegedly... Mar '17 Execute sex offen... 2
News Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil... Mar '17 USA Today 1
See all Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,652 • Total comments across all topics: 282,212,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC