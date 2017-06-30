Anti-Defamation League Voices Concern About Jay-Z's "Story Of O.J." Jewish Lyric

The lyrics in question: "You wanna know what's more important than throwin' away money at a strip club? Credit/ You ever wonder why Jewish people own all the property in America?" Since releasing his 13th studio album, 4:44 last week, Jay-Z has already fallen prey to a number of think pieces and critiques. He was most recently accused of using anti-Semitic language in his single, "The Story of O.J." And in addition to a number of disappointed fans on social media, the Anti-Defamation League has come forward Thursday afternoon to voice their biggest concern about the song's message.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.