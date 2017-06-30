AEG Warns Acts That Skip L.A.'s Staples Center Can't Play O2 in London

After months of threats and posturing in its ongoing war with Madison Square Garden, AEG has instituted a new booking policy to protect its flagship venue in Los Angeles. For months, AEG had been warning that it was going to respond to increased competition from the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., which had won a number of shows away from Staples Center by allegedly leveraging its control over Madison Square Garden's booking calendar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.