AEG Warns Acts That Skip L.A.'s Stapl...

AEG Warns Acts That Skip L.A.'s Staples Center Can't Play O2 in London

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

After months of threats and posturing in its ongoing war with Madison Square Garden, AEG has instituted a new booking policy to protect its flagship venue in Los Angeles. For months, AEG had been warning that it was going to respond to increased competition from the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., which had won a number of shows away from Staples Center by allegedly leveraging its control over Madison Square Garden's booking calendar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Investigation of Trump's charity wins Pulitzer ... Jun '17 yidfellas v USA 2
News News of the Weird 5.3.17 May '17 Tea Bag Residue C... 2
News The next Fox News target: Who should be fired a... Apr '17 USA Today 1
News Bringing down Bill O'Reilly: The final days of ... Apr '17 Looking to future 2
News Lambs Be On Alert: Mariah Carey Is Dropping New... Apr '17 eyes always pop out 1
News Dad of missing Tennessee teen who was allegedly... Mar '17 Execute sex offen... 2
News Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil... Mar '17 USA Today 1
See all Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,889 • Total comments across all topics: 282,242,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC