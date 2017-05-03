President Donald Trump Mocks Hillary ...

President Donald Trump Mocks Hillary Clinton Over 2016 Presidential Election Loss

17 hrs ago

President Donald Trump jumped back into campaign mode Tuesday night and mocked Hillary Clinton for her attempt earlier in the day to explain why she lost to Trump in the November election. He also criticized the judgment of FBI Director James Comey in handling an investigation into Clinton's emails.

