Latin Hitmakers MadMusick Sign With UMPG
MadMusick, the writer-producer team behind major hits like Daddy Yankee 's "Limbo" and Maluma 's "La Temperatura" have signed an exclusive global representation agreement with Universal Music Publishing Group . MadMusick are Puerto Rican brothers Giencarlos and Jonathan Rivera, who also go by Yan MadMusick and Yon MadMusick.
