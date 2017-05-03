Correction: AP Poll-Paying for News s...

Correction: AP Poll-Paying for News story

In a story May 2 about paying for news, The Associated Press reported the incorrect number of New York Times subscriptions. They were 309,000 in 2011, not 406,000, and 1.61 million, not 1.85 million, in 2016.

