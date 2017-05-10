Ashley Graham on Her 2017 Met Gala Look: ''We Had to Make It Very Ashley''

Ashley Graham may be attending fashion's biggest bash, the 2017 Met Gala , for the very first time, but she still wanted to keep it real on the red carpet on Monday night. Standing in front of Metropolitan Museum of Art, the plus-size model dished to E! News' Brad Goreski all about the bold look, designed by Rei Kawakubo 's label Commes de Garon.

