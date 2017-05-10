Ashley Graham on Her 2017 Met Gala Lo...

Ashley Graham on Her 2017 Met Gala Look: ''We Had to Make It Very Ashley''

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: E! Online

Ashley Graham may be attending fashion's biggest bash, the 2017 Met Gala , for the very first time, but she still wanted to keep it real on the red carpet on Monday night. Standing in front of Metropolitan Museum of Art, the plus-size model dished to E! News' Brad Goreski all about the bold look, designed by Rei Kawakubo 's label Commes de Garon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at E! Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The next Fox News target: Who should be fired a... Apr 25 USA Today 1
News Bringing down Bill O'Reilly: The final days of ... Apr 23 Looking to future 2
News Lambs Be On Alert: Mariah Carey Is Dropping New... Apr 17 eyes always pop out 1
News Investigation of Trump's charity wins Pulitzer ... Apr 10 USA Today 1
News Dad of missing Tennessee teen who was allegedly... Mar '17 Execute sex offen... 2
News Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil... Mar '17 USA Today 1
News News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets... Feb '17 okimar 1
See all Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,864 • Total comments across all topics: 280,721,079

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC