Will Steve Perry join Journey for Roc...

Will Steve Perry join Journey for Rock Hall induction on Friday?

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WJXA-FM Nashville

With Journey set to enter the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at the 2017 induction ceremony on Friday, April 7, fans are wondering: Will the group's former singer, Steve Perry , attend the event -- and if so, will he perform with his ex-band mates? Well, one of the band members may have the answer. "The ceremony is the first time we're going to get to see Steve Perry in a long time, so that'll be fun," Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain tells the Dayton Daily News .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJXA-FM Nashville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dad of missing Tennessee teen who was allegedly... Mar 22 Execute sex offen... 2
News Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil... Mar 11 USA Today 1
News News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets... Feb '17 okimar 1
News Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55 Feb '17 okimar 1
News Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s... Feb '17 ardith 2
News Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t... Feb '17 ardith 2
See all Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,205 • Total comments across all topics: 280,051,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC