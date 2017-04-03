Will Steve Perry join Journey for Rock Hall induction on Friday?
With Journey set to enter the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at the 2017 induction ceremony on Friday, April 7, fans are wondering: Will the group's former singer, Steve Perry , attend the event -- and if so, will he perform with his ex-band mates? Well, one of the band members may have the answer. "The ceremony is the first time we're going to get to see Steve Perry in a long time, so that'll be fun," Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain tells the Dayton Daily News .
