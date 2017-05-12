Watford music producers signed to Warner Music
Song writing and production duo Matthew Holmes and Phil Leigh, aka Mac & Phil have announced signing a worldwide publishing deal with Warner/Chappell Music , the global music publishing arm of Warner Music Group. The two have composed songs for such renowned artists as The Chainsmokers, Ella Henderson, James Arthur and Naughty Boy, among others.
