Warner Music Group Sells Music Distributor Zebralution To Management, Indie Label Investors
As part of a divestment package negotiated way back in 2012 with Impala and Merlin, Warner Music Central Europe has solddigital distributor Zebralution back to its founders and a small group of indie music industry executives. Warner Music Central Europe has sold Zebralution GmbH to a consortium of indie music industry executives including the digital music distributor's original founders, Kurt Thielen and Sascha Lazimbat, as well as City Slang boss Christof Ellinghaus, owner of label Embassy of Music Konrad von Loehneysen.
