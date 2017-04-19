Vivendi Settles Remaining Claims from the 2002 Shareholder Class Action Litigation
Vivendi announced today that it has signed an agreement to settle the remaining claims still in dispute with certain class plaintiffs in the securities class action litigation initiated in the United States in 2002, finally putting this long-standing case to rest. Vivendi will pay $26.4 million under the agreement, representing approximately one-third of the total $78 million it will pay to resolve the entire litigation, including the judgments previously entered.
