Trump's deputy national security adviser, a former Fox News commentator, asked to step down

This Feb. 1, 2017, file photo shows then National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, joined by K.T. McFarland, deputy national security adviser K. T. McFarland has been asked to step down as deputy National Security Advisor to President Donald Trump after less than three months and is expected to be nominated as ambassador to Singapore, according to a person familiar with White House personnel moves. The departure of the 65-year-old former Fox News commentator comes as Trump's second National Security Advisor, H.R. McMaster, puts his own stamp on the National Security Council after taking over in February from retired General Michael Flynn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.