Trump's deputy national security adviser, a former Fox News commentator, asked to step down
This Feb. 1, 2017, file photo shows then National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, joined by K.T. McFarland, deputy national security adviser K. T. McFarland has been asked to step down as deputy National Security Advisor to President Donald Trump after less than three months and is expected to be nominated as ambassador to Singapore, according to a person familiar with White House personnel moves. The departure of the 65-year-old former Fox News commentator comes as Trump's second National Security Advisor, H.R. McMaster, puts his own stamp on the National Security Council after taking over in February from retired General Michael Flynn.
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Investigation of Trump's charity wins Pulitzer ...
|3 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Dad of missing Tennessee teen who was allegedly...
|Mar 22
|Execute sex offen...
|2
|Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil...
|Mar 11
|USA Today
|1
|News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets...
|Feb '17
|okimar
|1
|Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55
|Feb '17
|okimar
|1
|Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s...
|Feb '17
|ardith
|2
