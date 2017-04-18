Tommy Mottola Lists Greenwich, Conn., Estate for $19.95 Million
Music executive Tommy Mottola is best known for guiding the careers of artists like CA©line Dion and Gloria Estefan, but one of his lesser-known interests is real estate: The former chairman and CEO of Sony Music Entertainment has built or renovated some 14 houses over the years. "It's really one of my passions," said Mr. Mottola, who quipped: "Instead of talking to you I should be having my head examined."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lambs Be On Alert: Mariah Carey Is Dropping New...
|Apr 17
|eyes always pop out
|1
|Investigation of Trump's charity wins Pulitzer ...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
|Dad of missing Tennessee teen who was allegedly...
|Mar 22
|Execute sex offen...
|2
|Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil...
|Mar '17
|USA Today
|1
|News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets...
|Feb '17
|okimar
|1
|Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55
|Feb '17
|okimar
|1
|Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC