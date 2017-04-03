The Latest: Mercedes-Benz pulls ads from O'Reilly's show

Car company Mercedes-Benz says it's pulling ads from Fox News' "The O'Reilly Factor" because of host Bill O'Reilly's sexual-harassment "controversy." The New York Times reported over the weekend Fox News' parent company or O'Reilly have paid $13 million since 2012 to five women who said he sexually harassed or verbally abused them.

