Tantaros Adds to Fox Fight With Claim...

Tantaros Adds to Fox Fight With Claim of 'Sockpuppet' Attacks Against Foes

22 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Former Fox News host Andrea Tantaros stepped up her fight with her ex-employer claiming in a new lawsuit that she was a victim of hacking, electronic surveillance and a social media harassment campaign that mirrors the plot of an episode of "Homeland." Tantaros seeks unspecified damages from the company, Fox News's former Chief Executive Officer Roger Ailes and other executives in the lawsuit, filed Monday in Manhattan federal court.

