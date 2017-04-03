Starving dogs rescued in New York

State police and animal control officers have seized more than a dozen starving dogs from a foreclosed home in Stratford, New York after a contractor taking pictures of the property for foreclosure proceedings noticed the horrifying situation and called authorities. Bentley Valdez, who police say owns the dogs, is charged with 22 counts of failure to provide sustenance to his dogs, class A misdemeanors.

