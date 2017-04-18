Sony Music's Carmine Coppola Elevated to EVP, CFO
Carmine Coppola , a 25-year veteran of Sony Music Entertainment, has been named executive vp and chief financial officer, filling the position left vacant when Kevin Kelleher was named chief operating officer for the company earlier this year. Coppola will continue to report to Kelleher.
