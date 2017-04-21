SAG-AFTRA Reaches Tentavive Agreement Covering Music Video Performers
AFTRA today announced that it had reached a tentative agreement with the major record labels - Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group, and Disney Music Group- for a successor to their industry-wide contract covering dancers and other performers on music videos. The original agreement was approved in June 2012.
