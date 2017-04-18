Real Housewives of New York City's Lu...

Real Housewives of New York City's Luann D'Agostino's Daughter Victoria Arrested for DWI

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: E! Online

Police confirm to E! News that Victoria was arrested early morning April 7 after she was pulled over in her Land Rover in Sag Harbor, New York, for driving with no headlights. Authorities determined she was intoxicated, so the Real Housewives of New York City star's daughter spent the night in jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at E! Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lambs Be On Alert: Mariah Carey Is Dropping New... Mon eyes always pop out 1
News Investigation of Trump's charity wins Pulitzer ... Apr 10 USA Today 1
News Dad of missing Tennessee teen who was allegedly... Mar 22 Execute sex offen... 2
News Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil... Mar '17 USA Today 1
News News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets... Feb '17 okimar 1
News Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55 Feb '17 okimar 1
News Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b... Feb '17 USA Today 1
See all Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,543 • Total comments across all topics: 280,400,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC