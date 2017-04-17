Prince Estate Advisor Troy Carter on ...

Prince Estate Advisor Troy Carter on Recorded Music Catalog's Future: 'We're Assessing All Rights'

Nearly a year after Prince 's sudden death at the age of 57 on April 21, 2016, seemingly without a will, the late icon's estate is continuing to deal with processing his business affairs, including the fate of his recorded-music legacy. In February, Universal Music Group announced a deal to take over the licensing for Prince's post-1996 -- read: post-Warner Music Group -- recordings and unreleased works, adding that beginning in 2018 it will begin to obtain the rights to "certain renowned albums" from Prince's 1978-1996 WMG era.

