Police: Father Admitted Killing 13-Year-Old
Listen Live Welcome to KXNT News/Talk 840 AM KXNT NewsRadio 840 AM is dedicated to being the dominant information [...] CBS Sports Radio 1140 CBS Sports Radio 1140 and 107.5-3 FM HD3 7255 South Tenaya Way Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89113 Business Office: 702-889-7397 Business Fax: 702-889-7373 CONTACTS: Maureen Pulicella, [...] Police: Father Admitted Killing 13-Year-Old Police in Las Vegas say a father with a criminal history of child abuse told detectives his 13-year-old son died after he hit him in the face, and that he put the boy's body in a makeshift grave in a vacant lot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The next Fox News target: Who should be fired a...
|Apr 25
|USA Today
|1
|Bringing down Bill O'Reilly: The final days of ...
|Apr 23
|Looking to future
|2
|Lambs Be On Alert: Mariah Carey Is Dropping New...
|Apr 17
|eyes always pop out
|1
|Investigation of Trump's charity wins Pulitzer ...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
|Dad of missing Tennessee teen who was allegedly...
|Mar '17
|Execute sex offen...
|2
|Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil...
|Mar '17
|USA Today
|1
|News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets...
|Feb '17
|okimar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC