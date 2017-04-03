Officials: President Trump demands feuding aides 'work this out'

The incident happened just after 2... -- An American soldier was killed in action in Afghanistan Saturday, Navy Capt. Bill Salvin, spokesperson for the U.S. Forces in Afghanistan, said in a statement.Th... The House Agriculture Committee continued its busy pace of work this week with two subcommittee hearings looking at commodity programs in the Farm Bill and credit conditions i... The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team split an Empire Conference doubleheader with Lamar Community College on Friday at Cleveland Field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.