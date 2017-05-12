NYC mayor announces plan for free preschool for 3-year-olds
In this Sept. 4, 2014, file photo, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife, Chirlane McCray, center, visit a pre-kindergarten class on at the Sacred Heart School in the Staten Island borough of New York on the first day for the city's public schools and the first day of the mayor's expansion of early childhood education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The next Fox News target: Who should be fired a...
|Apr 25
|USA Today
|1
|Bringing down Bill O'Reilly: The final days of ...
|Apr 23
|Looking to future
|2
|Lambs Be On Alert: Mariah Carey Is Dropping New...
|Apr 17
|eyes always pop out
|1
|Investigation of Trump's charity wins Pulitzer ...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
|Dad of missing Tennessee teen who was allegedly...
|Mar '17
|Execute sex offen...
|2
|Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil...
|Mar '17
|USA Today
|1
|News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets...
|Feb '17
|okimar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC