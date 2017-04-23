Nine Black Employees Are Now Suing Fox News For Racial Harassment

Seven more African-American Fox News employees are expected to join two black colleagues who are suing the network for racial harassment from former comptroller Judy Slater and accounting director Tammy Efinger, according to a new report from New York magazine's Gabriel Sherman. This escalation in Fox's legal troubles comes amid longtime host Bill O'Reilly's ouster due to multiple sexual harassment allegations and an adviser exodus from his show, and Fox owner Rupert Murdoch's bid to take over British satellite broadcasting company Sky News -- which threatens British broadcasting standards thanks to the toxic corporate culture exposed by allegations of widespread sexual and racial harassment at Murdoch's key American TV network.

