News 17 mins ago 7:56 a.m.Watching and waiting for April to give birth
Could today be the day we see April the Giraffe give birth to her calf? All signs are pointing to YES! By all indications, Animal Adventure Park in New York is saying that April the Giraffe could give birth today or tonight, according to their morning update on Facebook. The staff have been onsite with April all morning, Dr Tim was called and onsite within minutes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dad of missing Tennessee teen who was allegedly...
|Mar 22
|Execute sex offen...
|2
|Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil...
|Mar 11
|USA Today
|1
|News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets...
|Feb '17
|okimar
|1
|Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55
|Feb '17
|okimar
|1
|Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s...
|Feb '17
|ardith
|2
|Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t...
|Feb '17
|ardith
|2
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC