News 13 mins ago 7:31 a.m.Elementary students draw 'April the Giraffe' book
They might be some of the youngest published illustrators out there: a group of second and third graders at Beach Elementary followed April the Giraffe throughout her pregnancy and with some writing help from their teacher, they created a picture book titled 'April's Baby.' "I had it up once and then I had a couple of kids go, 'Oh I'm watching that at home,' then a few more 'Oh yeah we're watching this, too,'" Beach Elementary School teacher Vicki Burke said.
